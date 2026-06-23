As part of rescue operation, soldier from Airborne Assault Forces was freed after four years in Russian captivity. VIDEO+PHOTOS

As part of a special rescue operation, a soldier from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Assault Troops, who had been held captive by the Russians for four years, has been successfully returned to territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was reported by Andrii Bilousov, the mayor of Kamianske, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"After four years in captivity, our fellow townsman — a soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Assault Troops — has returned home.

He had been defending Ukraine since 2019. In the early days of the full-scale invasion, he and his comrades took one of the first enemy strikes. He was wounded during the fighting. After that, he remained in the temporarily occupied territory along with other wounded servicemen," said Bilousov.

Soldiers from the Ukrainian Navy’s ‘Angels’ special reconnaissance unit received information about Ukrainian defenders who had remained in the occupied territory, planned and launched a special rescue operation.

"Together with Oleksandr Krutko, head of the ‘Osonnia Ukrainy’ charity foundation, we assisted in carrying out the rescue operation by providing the necessary logistical support to the reconnaissance unit. During the operation, two servicemen were successfully returned to territory controlled by Ukraine," added the city’s mayor.

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