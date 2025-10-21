Two teenagers returned from Russian-occupied territories

Two Ukrainian teenagers were successfully evacuated from territories temporarily occupied by Russia as part of the Ukrainian President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

This was reported by the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, according to Censor.NET.

What is known about teenagers

As noted, the 18-year-old boy lived in a city where the occupiers replaced the Ukrainian school curriculum with pure Russian propaganda, and communicating in Ukrainian became dangerous.

"He saw how his teachers were forced to switch to Russian educational standards, and how military personnel came to schools to give lectures on 'serving the Motherland'. The boy understood that the only option for the future there was forced mobilization into the occupying army," the statement said.

Another 20-year-old man spent almost three years under occupation. He endured isolation, humiliation, constant checks, and searches by the occupying authorities. His sister had managed to leave earlier for territory controlled by Ukraine, and it was she who convinced her brother to take this step.

It is reported that today both boys are already with their families, safe and sound, starting a new life in a free Ukraine.

