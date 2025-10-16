Eight Ukrainian children and teenagers brought back from Russian-occupied territories

Eight more Ukrainian children and teenagers have been evacuated from occupied territories to areas under Ukrainian control as part of President Zelenskyy’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak reported this, Censor.NET writes.

"Russian security forces nearly took a one-and-a-half-year-old boy from his mother after discovering a contact with a Ukrainian soldier on her phone. A 17-year-old girl witnessed the beating and interrogation of her relatives when Russian troops burst into their home. Sixteen- and thirteen-year-old sisters were forced to study under the Russian curriculum, bullied for speaking Ukrainian, and forcibly enrolled in the so-called Movement of the First, an organization that militarizes children and prepares them for service in the aggressor state’s army. A 10-year-old boy was hidden by his father for years to protect him from being forced into a Russian school," the report says.

It is noted that all of them are now receiving necessary assistance, restoring their documents, and gradually returning to normal life.