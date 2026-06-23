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News Attacks on the energy sector
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Enemy attacks DTEK energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region: over 30,000 families left without electricity

DTEK facility attacked in Dnipropetrovsk region

Enemy attacks DTEK energy facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DTEK’s press center.

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Details

As noted, on the night of 23 June, the enemy once again shelled energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As many as 34,000 families were left without electricity.

"DTEK energy workers promptly began restoration work. Within a few hours, power supply was restored to all families who had been left without electricity as a result of the attack," the company added.

Read more: Russia attacked four DTEK facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region over weekend

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shoot out (17681) energy (1100) DTEK (164) Dnipropetrovsk region (2392)
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