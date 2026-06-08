Russia attacked four DTEK facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region over weekend

Russian occupiers attacked four DTEK energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The company’s press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"Over the weekend, Russian troops deliberately targeted energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region. After each attack, DTEK energy workers promptly restored power.

However, on the night of 8 June, the enemy struck again. Sixty-seven settlements were left without electricity, affecting more than 30,000 families," the statement said.

A fire broke out at one of the facilities. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service quickly extinguished it.

Energy workers are currently waiting for clearance from sappers to begin restoration work.

Read more: Russian strikes have caused power outages in seven regions, - Ministry of Energy

Background

Russian occupiers attacked an energy facility in the Odesa region.

Read more: Some regions of Ukraine have lost power due to shelling of energy companies, energy worker in Sumy region was injured - Ministry of Energy