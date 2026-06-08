Enemy attacked DTEK energy facility in Odesa region: there is power cut, repairs will take time. PHOTO
The enemy has attacked a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the DTEK press centre.
Consequences
As noted, over 1,000 households in the Odesa region are temporarily without power due to damage to the equipment.
Teams of power engineers are already working on site: inspecting equipment, clearing debris and beginning repair work.
"The repairs will take time. The power engineers are doing everything possible to restore power to homes as quickly as possible," DTEK clarified.
What happened beforehand?
- It was previously reported that an energy facility and a residential building were damaged as a result of the attack on the Odesa region.
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