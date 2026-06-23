Mágyar accused Orbán of siding with Putin rather than with his allies, - media

The Hungarian Prime Minister, Péter Magyar, has sharply criticised the policies of the previous government, led by Viktor Orbán, for its rapprochement with Russia.

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Mágyar highlighted Orbán’s cooperation with Russia

During his speech to the Hungarian Parliament, Magyar stated that one of his government’s priorities was to develop cooperation within the Visegrád Group.

After representatives of the Fidesz party emphasised the importance of this format, the Prime Minister reiterated the foreign policy stance of Orbán’s government.

"You have chosen (as a partner instead of the 'Visegrad Group') Vladimir Putin and Russia," said Magyar.

According to him, this policy was unacceptable to Poland and had a negative impact on relations between the two countries.

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He mentioned the award given to Lavrov and the Polish politicians

Mágyar also pointed out that the former Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó had received an award from the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister criticised the Orbán government’s decision to grant political asylum to Polish politicians from the Law and Justice party who are facing criminal proceedings in Poland.

"Why weren’t these people extradited to another EU country?" asked Magyar.

The Visegrad Four remains a priority

The Prime Minister emphasised that Hungary would soon be hosting the Visegrád Group summit, and that cooperation with countries in the region would remain one of the key priorities of his government’s foreign policy.