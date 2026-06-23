Biological terrorism: Russians are transporting infected livestock to cattle burial grounds in the Kherson region, - DIU

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, Russian invaders are creating conditions conducive to the spread of the anthrax pathogen. According to intelligence reports, the occupiers are transporting the carcasses of infected livestock to mass burial sites without complying with sanitary standards, posing a threat to the civilian population, livestock farming and the region’s environment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

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"The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reports: in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, Russian invaders are deliberately creating conditions conducive to the spread of the anthrax pathogen," the statement reads.

The occupiers are bringing in infected carcasses

This refers to the transport of livestock carcasses infected with anthrax to mass burial sites in the occupied region. In total, there are up to fifty such sites here, of which around ten pose the greatest threat, in particular the cattle burial grounds located near the settlements of Askania-Nova, Skadovsk, and Zaliznyi Port.

The Russians are disposing of infected animals without observing any sanitary standards. The carcasses are not incinerated, but simply buried. Many of these sites are in a state of extreme neglect, situated near roads and built-up areas — some are less than 1 kilometre from residential areas.

The burial sites for infected livestock have neither solid fences nor any other protective structures. The soil on the graves settles over time, yet the Russian occupation administration fails to carry out the maintenance of these livestock burial sites that is necessary to ensure biosafety.

Some of the sites are located in areas with high groundwater levels, which further increases the risk of the spread of the anthrax pathogen, which can remain viable in the soil for anywhere from several tens to a hundred years.

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"The uncontrolled burial of infected livestock and the Russian occupiers’ disregard for safety measures at livestock burial sites — poses a direct threat to the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories, as well as to the agricultural sector of the Kherson region — due to the increased risk of soil contamination and the spread of infection to healthy animals", the Defence Intelligence emphasises.

As the ministry noted, the deliberate or negligent creation of conditions conducive to an outbreak of anthrax is yet another crime committed by Russia, the aggressor state, which may be interpreted as an act of biological terrorism against the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"It cannot be ruled out that Russia may use cattle burial grounds to carry out a subversive operation under a false flag", which, in addition to a kinetic impact on sites where sources of anthrax are concentrated, would also include an information and propaganda component — for example, accusing Ukraine of manufacturing or using so-called ‘biological’ weapons," the Defence Intelligence warned.