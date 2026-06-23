More than 200 people suspected of terrorism have been detained ahead of NATO summit in Ankara, - media

In Turkey, 209 people suspected of having links to several terrorist groups have been detained during a large-scale counter-terrorism operation.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Daily Sabah.

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The operation was carried out in Ankara and other regions

According to the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the counter-terrorism police carried out raids targeting 148 suspects linked to the terrorist group ‘Islamic State’ and a number of far-left organisations.

At the same time, gendarmerie units carried out operations against a further 93 suspects.

In total, the police arrested 209 of the 241 people who were wanted.

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Some of the suspects were arrested in Istanbul

Separately, the Istanbul Public Prosecutor’s Office reported the arrest of 24 suspects with links to the DHKP/C organisation during special operations in the city and seven other provinces.

A further 13 suspects remain at large.

Turkish law enforcement agencies state that the "Islamic State" and the DHKP/C remain among the main terrorist threats to the country.

Tighter security measures ahead of the NATO summit

As the publication notes, the annual NATO summit will take place in Ankara next month.

In the run-up to the event, the Turkish authorities are already stepping up security measures and police presence.