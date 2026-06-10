Turkey appoints new ambassador to Ukraine – media

Turkey has appointed a new head of its diplomatic mission in Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports that Turkish media, citing sources in the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported the appointment of Turkey’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Fatma Ceren Yazgan, as the new head of the diplomatic mission in Kyiv. She will replace Mustafa Levent Bilgen, who has headed the Turkish embassy in Ukraine since 2023.

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Who will head the embassy in Kyiv

Fatma Ceren Yazgan is a career diplomat and has worked in the Turkish Foreign Ministry since 1993.

She graduated from the Faculty of Political Science and International Relations at Bogazici University.

Over the years, the diplomat has worked at Turkey’s embassies in Oman, Russia, and Ukraine, as well as at Turkey’s Permanent Mission to the OSCE.

From 2002 to 2006, Yazgan already worked in Ukraine.

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Where she worked before

Over the years, the diplomat headed the General Directorate for Intelligence and Security of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, as well as the General Directorate for Migration Policy and Visa Procedures.

From 2017 to 2022, she served as Turkey’s ambassador to Georgia, and since 2024, she has headed the country’s diplomatic mission in the Netherlands.

Turkey’s previous ambassador to Ukraine, Mustafa Levent Bilgen, has received a new appointment and will become Turkey’s first ambassador to Iceland after the opening of a diplomatic mission there.

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