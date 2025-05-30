Umerov and Fidan discuss development of Ukraine–Turkey defense cooperation. PHOTO

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is visiting Kyiv.

Umerov posted this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

He thanked Turkey for its consistent support, active mediation role, and efforts toward a just peace.

"Mr. Fidan reaffirmed that Turkey will continue to stand with Ukraine and support peace efforts," the minister noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy sent Trump letter with new proposals for cooperation in defense industry and trade - OP

Deputy Defense Minister Serhii Boiev, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi, and intelligence representatives — Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov and Major General Vadym Skibitskyi — also took part in the meeting.

Boiev outlined key areas where Ukraine requires support:

investment in the defense industry;

provision of military equipment and air defense systems;

air defense munitions;

artillery shells of primary calibers;

enhancement of Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities.

"We see significant potential for developing defense cooperation with Turkey," Umerov emphasized.

Read more: Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan to visit Kyiv to discuss results of Istanbul talks - Reuters

General Syrskyi briefed the Turkish delegation on the operational situation at the front, noting that despite heavy losses, Russian forces continue offensive attempts.

The Turkish delegation was also briefed on the overall security situation.

Budanov and Skibitskyi noted that Russia is ramping up its efforts: increasing troop numbers, intensifying attacks on civilian cities, and accelerating weapons production. This once again confirms the Kremlin’s unchanged objective — the full occupation of Ukraine.

"Together with my team, I emphasized: Ukraine seeks peace. We are ready for a long-term ceasefire and the creation of reliable security guarantees, which we are already working on with our partners. By strengthening Ukraine, we ensure lasting and reliable peace," Umerov added.

Read more: Son of former Iranian defense minister supplies Russia with quarter of Iranian-made weapons - Bloomberg



