Zelenskyy sent Trump letter with new proposals for cooperation in defense industry and trade - OP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump with new proposals for cooperation in the defense, industrial and trade sectors.

This was announced by the press service of the head of state following Zelenskyy's meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Rome on Sunday, May 18, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that during the conversation, the parties paid special attention to the implementation of the economic partnership agreement between Ukraine and the United States.

"The Head of State noted that he had sent a letter to President Trump with new proposals for cooperation in the defense, industrial and trade sectors," the statement said.

As a reminder, on May 18, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Vatican. The Head of State called the meeting "good."