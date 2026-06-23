European Commissioner Kubilius has described Ukrainian defence industry as best in world

Andrius Kubilius, the European Commissioner for Defence, has stated that the Ukrainian defence industry is the best and most innovative in the world.

According to Censor.NET, he made these remarks during the European Defence and Security Summit in Brussels, as reported by Radio Free Europe.

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Why did Kubilius speak highly of the Ukrainian defence industry?

According to the European Commissioner, representatives of the US and Finland had previously described the Ukrainian army as the strongest in Europe and the best prepared for modern warfare.

According to Kubilius, the success of the Ukrainian armed forces is not solely down to the professionalism of the military personnel.

"But why do they consider the Ukrainian army to be the best? My answer is: not only because Ukraine has brave soldiers and intelligent commanders, but also because its defence industry is the best and most innovative," he emphasised.

Read more: Kubilius: Ukrainians must set out clear plan of what they need to win and how much it will cost

Called for the integration of the Ukrainian defence industry into the EU system

Kubilius noted that Ukraine has demonstrated its ability to rapidly develop and implement new technologies that are shaping the nature of modern warfare.

As an example, he cited the rapid expansion of drone production following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

"It would be difficult to understand if we had not integrated the world’s most innovative defence industry into the European defence and technology sector," said the European Commissioner.

According to him, European Union countries should work more actively to integrate the Ukrainian defence sector into the common defence area and draw on its experience of rapidly scaling up arms production.