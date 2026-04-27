Kubilius: Ukrainians must set out clear plan of what they need to win and how much it will cost

When planning its assistance to Ukraine, the EU should shift from the approach of "we will stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary" to the principle of "we will stand with Ukraine until it begins to prevail and a just peace is achieved."

This was stated by European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius during the conference "On the Road to the URC (Ukraine Recovery Conference): Security and the Defense Dimension," according to Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne".

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The need for a clear plan

Kubilius noted that the parties need a clear, coordinated strategy, in which the Ukrainian side "must provide a clear plan outlining what they need to win and how much it will cost."

"The EU and all its partners must outline how to finance such a plan. It is clear that this will cost more than what we have provided so far, but we must remember that failing to provide such support to Ukraine will cost much more. First and foremost, for Europe, not just for Ukraine," said the European Commissioner.

According to him, this is precisely the message that the URC 2026 (Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, ed.) should send to the entire world, since any strategy for rebuilding Ukraine will be meaningless without a European plan for achieving a just peace.

Read more: Ukraine will allocate first tranche of €90 billion EU support package to domestic defence production, — Zelenskyy

Kubilius identified "Ukraine's integration as a vital interest of the European Union" as the second strategic priority. He noted that the reconstruction process would be closely linked to Ukraine's accession to full membership in the bloc.

Ukraine's Prosperity

As a reminder, European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius believes that Ukraine is capable of achieving significant economic growth over the next 20 to 25 years and becoming Europe’s new "economic tiger."