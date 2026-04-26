Ukraine will allocate first tranche of €90 billion EU support package to domestic defence production, — Zelenskyy

Ukraine plans to allocate funds from the first tranche of the 90-billion-euro European support package to domestic production to protect the country.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, according to Censor.NET.

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In-house production

"We will allocate the first tranche of the approved 90-billion-euro European support package to domestic production for the defense of Ukraine. This includes drones and the entire miltech sector," the president said.

Energy Security

According to Zelenskyy, the second priority is energy. He stressed that everything possible must be protected as much as possible before next winter.

"To this end, in addition to local budgets, a portion of funds has been allocated from the central budget. Funding will come, in particular, from these tranches of the 90-billion-hryvnia package. We plan to allocate several billion of those funds specifically to protect the energy sector," he said.

The president noted that this issue was discussed during meetings with European leaders in Cyprus.

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Delivery of a diesel engine

He also spoke about meetings in the Middle East, where various agreements were reached, particularly in the energy sector.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine currently consumes diesel several times more than many other countries. One of the reasons is the war. At the same time, he emphasized that our army has no shortage of diesel. There is also diesel for the functioning of the economy—for agricultural producers and civilian transport.



"And this volume of diesel needed by Ukraine doesn’t just come from nowhere—we have agreements with the Middle East. We have also opened up the Caucasus route, specifically to ensure diesel for civilians. In other words, we have several countries that are helping us and guaranteeing stable supplies for our people. We are grateful to each of these countries, and this is exactly how we are building cooperation to ensure mutual achievements and strengthening for Ukraine," the president said.

What happened before?

EU ambassadors have launched a written approval procedure for a €90 billion loan to Ukraine and the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia, which will run until April 23.

On April 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the European Union had released a €90 billion loan for Ukraine and imposed a 20th round of sanctions against Russia.