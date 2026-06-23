’We shouldn’t buy Russian gas if we want to force Putin to negotiating table,’ - Italian Foreign Minister Tajani
Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes that the European Union should be consistent on the issue of purchasing Russian gas and oil.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Rai News.
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"I believe we should not buy Russian gas, because once you take a certain stance, you have to stick to it – I mean, consistency. We are consistent. We have stated that we will not buy Russian oil and gas; we have very good alternatives, and we are moving forward," he said.
Furthermore, according to Tajani, Italy is developing its nuclear energy sector in order to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.
"However, I believe it is right to persevere and move forward consistently, because if we want to force Putin to the negotiating table, we need to send him signals. Otherwise, if we are tough on the one hand and then soft on the other, he will continue to pursue his own interests," the minister explained.
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