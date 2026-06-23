650,000 for equipment repairs – on paper only: State Bureau of Investigation has uncovered scheme at military unit in Donetsk region

Officials from the State Bureau of Investigations have notified a lieutenant from one of the military units in the Donetsk region that he is under suspicion of authorising the transfer of 650,000 UAH of public funds for the repair of military equipment, which in fact never took place.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the State Bureau of Investigation.

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Officials from the State Bureau of Investigation informed a lieutenant from one of the military units stationed in the Donetsk region that he was under suspicion. He had, without justification, authorised the transfer of 650,000 UAH of public funds to a contractor for the repair of equipment, which had not in fact been carried out.

They paid for the repairs to six cars, but the work was not carried out

It has been established that the military unit entered into contracts for the routine maintenance of six vehicles. The official responsible for military equipment and armaments signed the certificates of completion, which formed the basis for payment to the contractor.



However, the vehicles were not actually handed over for repair and remained at the unit throughout this period. Despite this, 650,000 UAH of public funds were transferred to the contractor.

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An officer has been served with a notice of suspicion

The officer has been notified that he is suspected of an offence under Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (forgery in the course of official duties) and Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of official position resulting in serious consequences). The penalties provided for under these articles carry a sentence of up to 6 years’ imprisonment.



The losses incurred by the state have been fully compensated.



An additional investigation is currently underway into the possible financial "interest" of the lieutenant and other officials at the unit in the unjustified transfer of funds.