Should Ukraine agree to Putin’s "Istanbul peace"? Vote in Censor.NET’s Telegram channel

Russian dictator Putin once again tried to inject manipulative talking points into the information space, claiming that Russia is allegedly ready for peace negotiations with Ukraine, but only on the basis of the agreements reached in Istanbul at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The Kremlin is trying to use this topic to split Ukrainian society and weaken international support for Kyiv by putting forward knowingly unacceptable terms of capitulation.

"Russia, as has already been stated repeatedly, is ready for peace negotiations with Ukraine. It is ready on the basis of the agreements that were reached back in Istanbul and were initialed by the Ukrainian delegation. That means everything suited them. I see no reason for us to move away from these agreements. On the basis of the agreements reached in Istanbul, on the basis of the modalities discussed in Anchorage, and the realities on the ground in the zone of the 'special military operation'," Putin claimed in a statement on June 23.

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