Power outages in 4 regions due to Russian strikes, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without power.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Energy.

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As noted, utility workers are currently doing everything they can to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible. Restoration work is continuing around the clock.

There is a power outage due to bad weather

According to the Ministry of Energy, 20 communities in Kirovohrad and Sumy regions remain without power due to severe weather. Repair crews are working to restore service.

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No power outages are expected

It is also noted that no restrictions are expected today. Please check the official websites of your distribution system operators for any changes to the power supply.



"Today, it is advisable to shift your active electricity consumption to daytime hours—from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In the evening, we ask consumers to use electricity sparingly, if possible, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. This helps reduce the load on the system," the ministry emphasizes.

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