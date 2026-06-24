"Mobilization exercises" announced in Belarus: notification of conscripts has begun in one of the regions
Belarus has announced that it will conduct "mobilization exercises."
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.
What does it entail?
As noted, starting on June 20, the Grodno Region began notifying those subject to military service to report for a check-in and verification of their registration data. The plan is to notify approximately 2,000 citizens.
On June 21, a preliminary registration center for conscripts began operations; this is where the verification process will take place. It will be conducted in several stages and will conclude on July 2.
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