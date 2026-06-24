Lithuanian volunteer Ignas Kailius was killed in war in Ukraine, - media

Ignas Kailius, a 25-year-old Lithuanian volunteer, was killed in combat in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, LRT reported this.

The soldier’s death was announced on the Facebook group Memorial – International Volunteers of Ukraine.

"Our dear brother from Lithuania, who served as a volunteer in Ukraine, gave his life on the battlefield," the statement reads.

He was reported missing in action

In early June, the Lithuanian news outlet 15min reported that the area where Kailius was stationed had come under Russian shelling. Following this, the volunteer was declared missing in action.

Ignas Kailius had served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since February 2026 as an assistant grenadier.

He carried out his last combat mission on June 2.

Third Lithuanian casualty

Kailius became the third Lithuanian citizen to die in the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, Lithuanian volunteers Tadas Tumas and Tomas Valentelis were killed on the front lines.

Read more: Mykola Bruiev, defender of Mariupol and member of Azov battalion, died in Russian captivity as result of torture