Syrskyi visited soldiers in Oleksandrivka direction: discussed further actions, adjusted plans

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, made another working visit to the area of active combat operations and visited military units carrying out missions to repel the Russian Federation’s armed aggression in the Oleksandrivka sector.

Syrskyi reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

Syrskyi listened to a report from Major General Oleh Apostol, commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the situation in the area of responsibility, the results of the work carried out, and the fulfillment of previously assigned tasks. They discussed options for further action and adjusted the plans.



The Commander-in-Chief also visited the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade. On site, he familiarized himself in detail with the situation in the area of responsibility and made the necessary decisions to resolve outstanding issues.

Read more: Defense Forces are expanding experimental systems to counter drones, - Syrskyi

Priorities Remain Unchanged

Syrskyi emphasized that the paratroopers are conducting active defensive operations and doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from advancing and gaining a foothold.



"Our priorities remain unchanged—liberating Ukrainian territory from Russian occupiers and saving the lives of our soldiers.



I thank every servicemember for their resilience and courage!" he added.