Defense Forces are expanding experimental systems to counter drones, - Syrskyi

The Ukrainian military is scaling up its use of innovative technologies to counter the Russian Federation’s strike UAVs. The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasize the rapid evolution of combat operations.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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"The nature of modern warfare is constantly changing. The widespread use of attack UAVs and FPV drones by Russian forces is forcing us to seek effective technological solutions capable of increasing the survivability of our units on the battlefield," the statement reads.

Syrskyi noted that he attended a demonstration of experimental anti-drone systems organized by the Central Directorate for Innovation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine—a key platform for collaboration between military researchers, developers, and manufacturers of modern military technologies.

Ukrainian manufacturers presented promising new developments and demonstrated how they perform under conditions as close as possible to combat conditions.

As Syrskyi noted, the results observed confirm the high potential of these systems and their ability to significantly reduce the effectiveness of enemy air attack capabilities in the future.

"For security reasons, I will not disclose the technical specifications, operating principles, or possible scenarios for the use of the new systems. Our goal is for the Russian occupiers to discover their capabilities firsthand on the battlefield," the commander-in-chief emphasized.

What happened before that?

Over the past four months, the effectiveness of efforts to counter Russian Shahed drones has increased significantly, despite the rise in the number of attacks.

Read more: Syrskyi approved plan for development of sergeant corps of Armed Forces of Ukraine until 2027