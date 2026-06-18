Syrskyi approved plan for development of sergeant corps of Armed Forces of Ukraine until 2027

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has approved a plan for the development of the sergeant corps through the end of 2027. The document calls for expanding the authority of sergeants, introducing new career pathways, and raising social standards.

He announced this in a Telegram post, according to Censor.NET.

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"We are continuing the comprehensive transformation of the military service system in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the first phase of which has already begun. One of the key areas of this work is the further development of the non-commissioned officer corps," Syrskyi said.

Development of the Non-Commissioned Officer Corps

Approved the Action Plan for the restoration, maintenance, and further development of the non-commissioned officer corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The planned measures will be implemented through the end of 2027.

The further development of the sergeant corps will be based on modern principles of military leadership, in particular the Mission Command philosophy, which calls for decentralizing the decision-making process, fostering disciplined initiative, and delegating authority in accordance with the level of responsibility.

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This involves not only expanding the role of instructors at training centers but also introducing the position of drill sergeant in basic combined-arms training battalions. The plan also calls for an increase in the number of sergeant positions in headquarters and military command structures at all levels. This will allow for more effective use of sergeants’ combat experience and greater involvement of sergeants in the training and decision-making processes.

The main focus is on combat units. War experience has convincingly demonstrated that the modern battlefield requires junior commanders to exercise greater autonomy, responsibility, and leadership. They must have the necessary authority to effectively manage their subordinates, and the platoon sergeant major must be prepared to fill in for the commander if necessary without compromising the unit’s control or combat effectiveness.

A separate area of focus is expanding the rights and authority of noncommissioned officers, as well as refining the division of responsibilities between noncommissioned officers and officers. It remains equally important to clearly define the areas of responsibility between commanders and chief sergeants.

The most important task is to further develop the professional training system. The main goal is to align training as closely as possible with the realities of modern warfare. We must incorporate practical training, modern technologies, and combat experience gained while repelling Russian aggression to a greater extent.

Equally important is improving the procedures for military service in non-commissioned officer positions and establishing effective career management mechanisms. It is precisely in this area that a significant number of problematic issues have accumulated, and without resolving them, the further development of the non-commissioned officer corps is impossible.

Special attention has been given to raising the social standards of military service for non-commissioned officers.

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To honestly acknowledge existing problems

At the same time, we must honestly acknowledge the existing problems. Today, there are imbalances in the pay and motivation system for certain categories of non-commissioned officers that need to be addressed.

Most of the master sergeants in the corps, branches, and service arms have risen through the ranks from private to the highest noncommissioned officer positions. They have combat experience, have been wounded, and possess a high level of professional competence. Their service, their contribution to the training of personnel, and their role in maintaining the combat readiness of the troops deserve due recognition.

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Financial Support

Equally important is the issue of pay for instructors and career sergeants.

A separate set of activities is aimed at strengthening the professional unity of the sergeant corps, developing its organizational culture, and preserving military traditions.

"The non-commissioned officer corps has been and remains one of the cornerstones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That is why we will continue to consistently create conditions for the professional growth of non-commissioned officers, enhance their standing, and strengthen their role at all levels of military command," the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.