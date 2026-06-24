Illegal border crossing attempts have decreased compared with previous years – SBGS

There is currently a trend toward a decrease in attempts to illegally cross the border from Ukraine compared with previous years.

This was stated by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine spokesperson Andrii Demchenko during a briefing, Censor.NET's correspondent reports.

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Border Guard Service notes a decline in activity by violators

"If we compare the indicators we have as of now, for this year, and compare all the statistics for previous years, especially 2024 and 2025, it was in those years, until August 2025, that the number of attempts to illegally cross the border was at a fairly high level. Seasonal indicators also had an impact on this... As of now, the trend we saw in August last year remains. There may have been slightly more attempts in May compared with April," the SBGS spokesperson clarified.

However, he assured that there had been no significant increase, as was the case in previous years.

See more: Transfer to border for $13,000 blocked: three participants in scheme detained in Odesa region. PHOTOS

According to Demchenko, slightly more than 800 people were detained in June while attempting to illegally cross the border.

"There is no increase now. The trend is the same as in May," the border agency spokesperson clarified.

Most violations are recorded on the border with Romania

He also added that the largest number of attempts to illegally cross the border is currently taking place on the section of the border with Romania, while attempts to illegally cross the border with Belarus are currently almost not being recorded.

About 150 groups of smugglers have been exposed since the start of the year

"As for criminal groups that smuggle people abroad, about 150 criminal groups have been exposed this year, with nearly 50 groups exposed in May," he summed up.

See more: Transfer to border for $13,000 blocked: three participants in scheme detained in Odesa region. PHOTOS