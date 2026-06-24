Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: one killed and five injured (updated)

Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia district of the Zaporizhzhia region today, June 24, leaving people injured.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

Russian guided aerial bombs destroyed private houses and outbuildings in Novomykolaivka in the Zaporizhzhia district.

See more: Russian forces struck petrol station in Zaporizhzhia: cars were on fire. PHOTO

Casualties

Three people were injured as a result of the enemy strike.



A family was injured — two men, aged 66 and 38, and a 60-year-old woman. They are receiving the necessary assistance.

Read more: Buses in frontline communities of Zaporizhzhia will be equipped with electronic warfare systems and drone detectors, - RMA

Strike on Tavriiske

It later became known that a Russian drone struck a civilian car near a shop in Tavriiske, killing one person and injuring two others.

"Unfortunately, the driver was killed at the scene. Two passengers — women aged 60 and 68 — were injured. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance," Fedorov noted.

Background

As a reminder, on the morning of June 24, 2026, the enemy attacked a gas station in Zaporizhzhia, causing cars to catch fire.