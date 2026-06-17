Buses in frontline communities of Zaporizhzhia will be equipped with electronic warfare systems and drone detectors, - RMA
In the Zaporizhzhia region, security measures for passenger transportation are being strengthened; in particular, buses are being equipped with surveillance equipment, electronic warfare systems, and drone detectors.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional State Administration, said this, according to Censor.NET.
As noted, following the enemy attack near the bus stop in Balabino, a field meeting was held in the Kushuhum community with the participation of the military, police, the State Emergency Service, and regional officials.
Public Transportation Safety
Special attention was paid to public transportation safety.
Fedorov noted that for many residents of the Kushuhum community, bus service to Zaporizhzhia is essential.
"The enemy is deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and transportation in an attempt to instill fear among the population. Therefore, we are strengthening security measures for passenger transportation: we are equipping buses with surveillance equipment, electronic warfare systems, and drone detectors," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.
He emphasized that every effort is being made to minimize risks to people and ensure the uninterrupted operation of key routes in communities near the front lines.
Other Questions
It is noted that the issues of greatest concern to residents were also promptly addressed—electricity service has been restored and an uninterrupted water supply has been ensured.
What led up to it
It was previously reported that on the morning of June 7, the Russians attacked the village of Balabine in the Zaporizhzhia region with KAB bombs. The strikes hit near a public transportation stop. Unfortunately, people who were at the stop were killed and injured.
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