Ukraine has secured return of four sailors who were being held by Iran following seizure of their vessel in Strait of Hormuz, - Tykhyi

Ukrainian diplomats have secured the release of four Ukrainian sailors who had been held by members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps since April this year, following the seizure of their vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated to journalists by the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi. According to him, Ukrainian citizens were part of the crew of the container ship Epimonidas, which was in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Following the detention of the seafarers, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Consular Service Department and the Ukrainian Embassy in Greece identified them and maintained contact with their families, the Greek shipowner and the parties involved in order to explore ways of securing their release.

Read more: U.S. has officially lifted naval blockade of Iran

The sailors have already returned to their families

Ukrainian citizens have now left Iran and are safe with their families.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the released sailors are in satisfactory health.