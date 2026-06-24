Ivolzhanske in Sumy region is under full control of Defence Forces;Russian Federation’s claims of its ’capture’ are fabrication, - ’Kursk’ JF

The information circulated by Russian propagandists regarding the alleged "capture" of the village of Ivolzhanske in the Sumy region by units of the "Sever" Special Forces Group is a fabrication.

This was reported by the communications centre of the ‘Kursk’ military group, according to Censor.NET.

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Under full control

"The settlement is under the full control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and is situated deep behind our lines. There are no enemy assaults or enemy presence in this area," the statement reads.

It is also emphasised that reports of fighting involving the 71st Brigade are yet another piece of manipulation by the Russians, who "randomly pick the names of Ukrainian units and mark them on the map, drawing arrows to indicate their ‘offensives’".

Watch more: Wounded occupier, noticing Ukrainian drone, committed suicide with gunshot to head in Sumy direction. VIDEO 18+

"The Front Line"

"Apparently tired of taking a beating on their own border, Russian generals are pushing the front line forward in the only way available to them – via their keyboards.

"Therefore, whilst the enemy is making headway in the imaginations of enemy officers, the only territory they truly and securely control is their own news feed. We wish them continued success in holding this line firmly," the group emphasises.