28 combat engagements recorded at front, enemy most active in Lyman direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 28 times.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on June 24, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Neskuchne, Rozhkovychi, Korenok, Potapivka, Havrylova Sloboda, Volfyne, Starykove, Sopych, Bachivsk, Budky, Ryzhivka, Buniakyne, and Kozache in the Sumy region came under fire.

Yampil and Tovstodubove were hit by air strikes.

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 18 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the invaders twice tried to break through the defenses near the settlements of Veterynarne and Synelnykove. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once today toward Novoosynove.

Read more: 44 clashes since start of day: 11 enemy assaults repelled in Huliaipole sector, – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Shyikivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, and Ozerne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped three attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne, Riznykivka, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

According to the General Staff, no enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled six attacks near the settlements of Ivanopillia, Illinivka, and toward Kostiantynivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried five times to push our soldiers from their positions. The attacks were repelled near the settlements of Sukhetske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Filiia.

Read more: Enemy has already attacked positions of Defense Forces 96 times, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

In the Oleksandrivka direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks toward the settlements of Hirke and Charivne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, no attempts by the occupiers to advance were recorded.

There have been no significant changes in the situation in other directions so far.