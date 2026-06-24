Polish MP Kowalski has called for Ukrainians to be deported from country due to controversy surrounding UPA

Janusz Kowalski, a Polish MP and former member of the Law and Justice party, has called on the Polish authorities to launch a programme to repatriate Ukrainians to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing a post by the politician on Facebook.

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Kowalski stated that Ukrainians who support the ideology of the UPA allegedly pose a threat to Poland.

"Ukrainians who support the ideology of the UPA pose a threat to Poland. They must all return to Ukraine as soon as possible," wrote the MP.

He also stated that the time had come to launch a programme to repatriate Ukrainians from Poland to Ukraine.

Read more: Ukrainians in Poland are increasingly being denied temporary protection, - media

The politician organised a survey

In his post, Kowalski asked his followers to say whether they supported the return of Ukrainians who had left for Poland due to the full-scale war.

Within 24 hours, the post had garnered over 20,000 likes and sparked lively discussion among users.

In the comments, some Poles supported the MP’s position, whilst others opposed such proposals and criticised his statements.

This is not the first time he has made anti-Ukrainian statements

Incidentally, Janusz Kowalski has previously made a number of harsh statements about Ukraine and Ukrainians.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk had warned opposition figures, including Kowalski, against fuelling anti-Ukrainian and xenophobic sentiments.