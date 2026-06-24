Occupiers hit beach in Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bomb: six injured, including three children. PHOTOS (updated)

On Wednesday 24 June, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia. Four people are currently known to have been injured, three of whom are children.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

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Consequences of the attack

"The smoke that Zaporizhzhia residents can see is the result of an enemy attack. A 14-year-old girl has been injured. She is receiving medical assistance," Fedorov reported at 4:18 p.m.

Later, he said that four people had been injured as a result of the attack, including three children. All of them are receiving medical assistance.

Cars and a food establishment that is currently not operating were also damaged.

Update

Later, the National Police reported that the number of injured had risen to six, including three children. The enemy struck the central beach in Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb.

"In the middle of the day, the Russians carried out an air strike on a recreation area where people were present. As a result of the explosion, six vacationers were injured, including three minors. The premises of a cafe and parked vehicles were damaged. All the injured were provided with emergency medical assistance," the statement said.

See more: Russian forces struck petrol station in Zaporizhzhia: cars were on fire. PHOTO