136,000 people per day: record number of passengers has been recorded at border with Poland, - State Border Guard Service

Passenger traffic at Ukraine’s borders has risen significantly this summer, with border guards turning back around 100 citizens a day as they attempt to leave the country. Among those being turned back at border crossing points are not only men, but also women and children.

This was stated by Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, during a briefing, according to a correspondent for Censor.NET.

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Details

According to a spokesperson for the agency, the main reasons for being refused entry at the border at present are expired documents or incorrectly drawn up notarised consents for the departure of minor children.

Demchenko noted that the number of border crossings had increased significantly over the summer, with departures from Ukraine currently clearly outnumbering arrivals.

On weekdays, border guards record an average of 115,000–120,000 border crossings per day.

At weekends, this figure rises to 136,000 people a day.

Around 50 per cent of the total summer passenger traffic traditionally passes through the border with Poland, which is why queues of cars and coaches regularly form there.

Border guards specifically emphasised that there are currently no systematic or arbitrary refusals to allow Ukrainians to enter Poland. The current delays and build-up of traffic at border crossing points are due solely to seasonal factors and a sharp increase in the number of travellers.

By way of comparison: whilst around 2 million 900 thousand citizens crossed the state border in both directions throughout May, the figures for June have almost matched this total, even though the month is not yet over.

The State Border Guard Service has urged citizens to check the expiry dates of their passports in advance and to carefully check that their children’s documents are in order before travelling.

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