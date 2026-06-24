The only maternity hospital in Donetsk region has stopped delivering babies following shelling, - CMA

The only maternity hospital in the Donetsk region, located in Sloviansk, is operating on a limited basis following Russian shelling.

According to Censor.NET, Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, stated this during a telethon. He said that the hospital had not ceased operations entirely, but the maternity ward, where births took place, is currently closed.

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What is available at the healthcare facility

Liakh said that the other two wards of the maternity hospital are still open, where women can receive the necessary medical care.

At the same time, it is currently not possible to give birth at the facility.

"Expectant mothers need to make sure in advance that they will be giving birth in a safe place," said the head of the CMA.

Where to turn for help

According to Liakh, in the event of an emergency, medical staff are ready to provide emergency care.

Residents of the Sloviansk community can go to hospitals in Sloviansk or receive medical care at healthcare facilities in the Kharkiv region.

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