Seven children and teenagers have been returned from occupied Kherson region

Another group of children and teenagers has been rescued from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

Four girls and three boys, aged between 3 and 17, have been returned to territory controlled by Ukraine.

Among them is a 17-year-old boy whom the occupying authorities tried to enrol in the military registration lists. The so-called ‘police’ repeatedly visited his home to carry out checks, whilst the military commissar openly threatened his mother with criminal charges. The young man’s brother was abducted following a neighbour’s denunciation and was brutally tortured whilst in captivity.

The thirteen-year-old girl had to hide at home every day until evening to prevent the occupying authorities from discovering that she was refusing to attend the Russian school. Her family received constant threats that she would be taken away and placed in a boarding school.

"Each of the rescued children was subjected to pressure and attempts to erase their identity. But, fortunately, that is all behind them now," Prokudin emphasised.

Rehabilitation

It is reported that they are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Centres of Hope and Healing, where they receive psychological support, assistance with paperwork and a safe place to live.



This rescue operation took place with the support of the charity ‘Save Ukraine’ as part of the Ukrainian President’s ‘Bring Kids Back UA’ initiative.

Read more: Russians removed 84 wards from the Oleshky boarding facility: activists identify whereabouts of 46 children