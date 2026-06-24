Iran does not collect money from ships passing through Strait of Hormuz, - Trump

Iran does not charge fees to ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump has stated.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in his post on the social media platform Truth Social.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz and statements by the US

According to Trump, the reports of alleged charges are fake news. He pointed out that Iran does not impose any charges, including transit fees, insurance or other costs, on vessels passing through the strait.

The US President emphasised that such reports are provocative and untrue.

At the same time, he warned that if this information proved to be true, the US might immediately suspend negotiations with Tehran.

Read more: Talks between US and Iran have begun in Switzerland

Oil, negotiations, and food for Iran

Trump also stated that the US had not transferred any funds to Iran nor had it unfrozen its assets. According to him, if the funds were unfrozen, they would be used to purchase food.

"We will transfer part of their funds, which are entirely under our control, to our farmers and livestock breeders to purchase maize, wheat, soya and other products," he said.

The US President added that there is a food shortage in Iran, so purchases will be made specifically from American producers.

The day before, Trump announced that 19 million barrels of oil had passed through the Strait of Hormuz in a single day, and described this figure as a record.

It has also emerged that Oman, in conjunction with the UN’s International Maritime Organisation, has opened a temporary transit corridor for vessels through the strait, with no customs duties levied.