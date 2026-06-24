Denmark will supply Ukraine with 15,000 long-range artillery rounds, says Fedorov

Ukraine is to receive 15,000 long-range artillery rounds from Denmark. Some of the ammunition has already arrived. The decision was taken as part of the reorientation of international support towards the needs of the front line

This was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Our team is constantly working to increase both the volume and quality of international aid to Ukraine. Together with our partners, we are focusing our resources on solutions that deliver the greatest impact on the battlefield. We have three unwavering priorities: air defence, long-range artillery and Ukrainian drones. It is in these areas that we are concentrating our efforts and working to ensure that our partners’ funds are channelled as effectively as possible. We are fighting for every dollar of international support," emphasised Fedorov.

Partnership with Denmark

The partnership with Denmark is one example of this approach. We suggested to our partners that they review part of the support already planned and redirect resources from short-range artillery to long-range solutions. Denmark responded promptly to this request.



As a result, the Defence Forces will receive an additional 15,000 long-range artillery rounds. Some of these have already arrived in Ukraine.

Read more: Procurement of Ukrainian drones, missiles and air defence systems: Fedorov discussed new defence projects with Denmark

Long-range ammunition is one of the front line’s key requests

Fedorov noted that long-range munitions are currently one of the frontline’s key requirements. As the drone kill-zone continues to expand, they enable more effective strikes against the enemy, its logistics and command posts, whilst reducing the risks to our troops.

The Defence Minister also thanked Denmark for its trust, prompt communication and willingness to tailor its support to the actual needs of the front line.

"It is precisely such decisions that enable us to rapidly strengthen the capabilities of the Defence Forces where they are most needed. In accordance with the President’s instructions, we are continuing to work to ensure that every decision taken by our partners yields the maximum result in terms of defending our airspace, reinforcing the front line and destroying the enemy’s military capabilities," emphasised the Minister of Defence.