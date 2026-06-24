Occupiers attack municipal enterprise in Zaporizhzhia region: three injured, woman dies under rubble (updated)
Russian troops launched another strike on the Zaporizhzhia district of the Zaporizhzhia region. This time, a municipal utility came under attack.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
It is noted that three people were injured. They are receiving medical assistance. According to preliminary information, another person may be trapped under the rubble. Emergency and search operations are ongoing.
The building was reportedly partially destroyed, and special equipment was damaged.
Updated information
Later, Fedorov reported that, unfortunately, a woman who had been trapped under the rubble following an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district had died.
Background
- As a reminder, today, June 24, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia. An enemy guided aerial bomb hit the city’s central beach. According to the latest data, six people were injured, including three children.
- The occupiers also attacked Novomykolaivka and Tavriiske in the Zaporizhzhia district, killing one person and injuring five others.
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