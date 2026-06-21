Occupiers struck petrol station in Zaporizhzhia with drone: one person injured. PHOTO

Today, 21 June, Russian troops struck a petrol station in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

"The enemy attacked a petrol station in Zaporizhzhia with a UAV. According to preliminary reports, one person was injured," the statement reads.

No further details have been reported at this stage.

See more: Past 24 hours in Zaporizhzhia: 20 wounded, post office damaged. PHOTOS

What happened beforehand

As a reminder, on 20 June, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia with nine KAB bombs, killing five people and injuring 12.