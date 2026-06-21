Occupiers struck petrol station in Zaporizhzhia with drone: one person injured. PHOTO
Today, 21 June, Russian troops struck a petrol station in Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"The enemy attacked a petrol station in Zaporizhzhia with a UAV. According to preliminary reports, one person was injured," the statement reads.
No further details have been reported at this stage.
What happened beforehand
As a reminder, on 20 June, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia with nine KAB bombs, killing five people and injuring 12.
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