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News Photo Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
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Occupiers struck petrol station in Zaporizhzhia with drone: one person injured. PHOTO

Today, 21 June, Russian troops struck a petrol station in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian strike on a petrol station in Zaporizhzhia

What is known

"The enemy attacked a petrol station in Zaporizhzhia with a UAV. According to preliminary reports, one person was injured," the statement reads.

No further details have been reported at this stage.

See more: Past 24 hours in Zaporizhzhia: 20 wounded, post office damaged. PHOTOS

What happened beforehand

As a reminder, on 20 June, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia with nine KAB bombs, killing five people and injuring 12. 

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gas station (36) Zaporizhzhya (755) shoot out (17660) Zaporizhzhia region (2155) Zaporizkyy district (400)
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