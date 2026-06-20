Past 24 hours in Zaporizhzhia: 20 wounded, post office damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with drones and KAB bombs. Twenty people have been injured, including post office staff and local residents.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attacks on civilian targets in Zaporizhzhia and surrounding communities

In the city of Zaporizhzhia, Russian drones struck, among other targets, a post office where civilians were present. As a result of the attack, 15 people were injured: 12 men aged between 24 and 70 and 3 women aged between 26 and 54.

In the village of Novomykolaivka, strikes by guided aerial bombs (GAB) were recorded. Three men aged between 33 and 55 were injured there. In Kushuhum and Kanivskyi, FPV drones struck private homes, injuring a 50-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman.

According to law enforcement agencies, 47 settlements in the region came under enemy fire, including Zaporizhzhia, Vilnyanka, Huliaipole, Komyshuvakha, Stepnogorsk, Mala Tokmachka, and other communities. The attacks affected both frontline areas and settlements further inland.

Local authorities and emergency services recorded numerous reports from residents regarding the consequences of the shelling and the resulting damage.

Damage to housing and civilian infrastructure

As a result of the strikes, private and block-of-flats buildings, cars, and civilian infrastructure, including post offices, were damaged.

Rescue services are continuing their work to deal with the aftermath of the shelling and to document war crimes.

See more: Russians attacked petrol station in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts: two people were injured. PHOTOS









