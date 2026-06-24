NPA humanitarian demining specialist wounded by Russians in Kherson region dies in hospital

A demining specialist of the humanitarian organization Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA), who was injured today in a Russian shelling attack on the Vysokopillia community in the Kherson region, has died in hospital.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

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The injuries were too severe

"Doctors fought desperately for the life of the 25-year-old man, but his injuries proved too severe. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the statement said.

It is noted that, in total, two Norwegian People’s Aid employees sustained fatal injuries as a result of this attack.

Read more: Russians kill employee of international humanitarian organization NPA in Kherson region, four more injured, including two in serious condition (updated)

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops killed a 24-year-old demining specialist of the international humanitarian organization Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) in a strike on Novopetrivka in the Kherson region. It was also reported that four NPA employees had been injured, two of whom were in serious condition.

See more: 47 settlements in Kherson region under enemy attack: 12 people injured as result of shelling. PHOTOS