Russians killed employee of international humanitarian organization NPA in Kherson region and wounded three others

Russian terrorists killed an employee of the international humanitarian organization Norwegian People's Aid (NPA) during an attack on Novopetrivka in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Victims of the attack

As reported, a 24-year-old demining specialist sustained fatal injuries as a result of the Russian shelling of Novopetrivka in the Vysokopilska community.

There are also preliminary reports of three other members of this organization being wounded. The information is being verified.

Read more: One person killed, three injured as result of artillery shelling of Kherson

What preceded it

As a reminder, it was previously reported that the occupiers struck critical infrastructure in Kherson, leaving part of the city without power.

Read more: Biological terrorism: Russians are transporting infected livestock to cattle burial grounds in the Kherson region, - DIU