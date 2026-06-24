Russians killed employee of international humanitarian organization NPA in Kherson region and wounded three others
Russian terrorists killed an employee of the international humanitarian organization Norwegian People's Aid (NPA) during an attack on Novopetrivka in the Kherson region.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Victims of the attack
As reported, a 24-year-old demining specialist sustained fatal injuries as a result of the Russian shelling of Novopetrivka in the Vysokopilska community.
There are also preliminary reports of three other members of this organization being wounded. The information is being verified.
What preceded it
As a reminder, it was previously reported that the occupiers struck critical infrastructure in Kherson, leaving part of the city without power.
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