SSU and FBI announce large-scale cyberattacks: Russian special services attack officials’ messengers

Cybersecurity experts from Ukraine and the United States have exposed attempts by Russian intelligence agencies to hack the messaging apps of government officials, military personnel, and activists in Europe, the United States, and Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the SSU press office reports this.

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"The goal of these 'hacks' is to gain access to sensitive military, political, and economic information shared by users, as well as to steal their personal data," the statement said.

Russian hackers use a variety of tools and methods for such cyberattacks.

For example, to trick users into revealing their account passwords, the enemy most often sends SMS messages purporting to be from "support teams." These actions are disguised as communications from official bots, and the messages themselves arrive in the morning, when users are particularly vulnerable due to their physical and emotional state.

The attacks are not directed solely at government officials

The Security Service of Ukraine warns of increased activity by Russian intelligence agencies and associated hacker groups, which are targeting not only government agencies but also the personal accounts of Ukrainian citizens.

The agency notes that ordinary users of messaging apps and online services may be at risk if they do not follow basic security rules.

Read more on "Censor.NET": Germany is investigating Russia's hacking of Signal accounts

Basic Rules of Cyber Hygiene from the SSU

The Security Service urges citizens to follow these simple but critically important rules for protecting their accounts:

Regularly check for active sessions in messaging apps and end any unknown connections

Enable two-factor authentication

use complex alphanumeric PIN codes

Do not share verification codes, passwords, or recovery keys with anyone

Do not click on suspicious links, even if they come from people you know

Do not open files from unknown chat rooms, especially on your computer

Do not scan QR codes from unknown bots or users

The threat comes from compromised accounts of people you know

The SSU specifically notes that cybercriminals often use the already compromised accounts of acquaintances to spread malicious links or files, which makes them harder to detect.

The agency emphasizes that adhering to digital hygiene rules is a crucial component of protecting not only personal data but also the country’s overall cybersecurity amid the ongoing hybrid war.

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