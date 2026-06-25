In occupied Luhansk region, before elections to Russian State Duma, people are being fined for refusing Russian passport, - RMA

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, the occupying authorities have stepped up checks on citizens ahead of the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Oleksii Kharchenko, head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration. According to him, residents who refuse to apply for Russian citizenship are now subject to heightened scrutiny.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

They are threatening fines and deportation

Kharchenko reported that the occupiers initially impose an administrative fine of 40,000 rubles for refusing to obtain a Russian passport under duress and for potentially boycotting the elections.

"For refusing to fill out Russian-style documents and for future refusal to comply with the occupiers' demands, they first impose an administrative fine of 40,000 rubles. They then continue to exert pressure by threatening deportation," said the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers attacked Russian army convoy in Luhansk region: "Three ’three-hundreds’, two vehicles burnt out, one ’two-hundred’. What a f#cking trip". VIDEO