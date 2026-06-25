Russia struck locomotives in two regions: assistant train driver was killed

On June 25, Russian troops carried out precision strikes against "Ukrzaliznytsia" locomotives in the Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, chairman of the board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia," reported this on Facebook. He said that one strike was recorded in the Sumy region and two more in Zaporizhzhia.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Assistant train driver killed

Pertsovskyi reported that two locomotive crews were evacuated before the strikes.

During the third attack in Zaporizhzhia, an assistant train driver who did not have time to evacuate and was in the rear cab of the locomotive was killed.

According to the chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia", the train driver was unharmed.

Read more: Russia attacked Lozova railway station: driver and assistant injured