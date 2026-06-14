Russia attacked Lozova railway station: driver and assistant injured

On the morning of June 14, Russian drones attacked railway infrastructure in the Kharkiv region. Locomotives were damaged at the Lozova station, and the engineer and his assistant were injured.

According to Censor.NET, as reported by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"The enemy attacked railway infrastructure in the Kharkiv region. This morning, locomotives were damaged as a result of enemy drone strikes on the Lozova station," the statement said.

See more: Russian drone hits Ukrzaliznytsia electric locomotive in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO

The injured train operator and his assistant

The attack left the train engineer and his assistant injured. They have received the necessary medical care.



"Despite the shelling, railway workers continue to do their jobs and ensure stable transportation services," the ministry emphasized.

The relevant agencies are working to address the aftermath of the strikes and restore the damaged infrastructure.