Ukraine is in new position of strength, Russia must come to negotiating table, - Merz

Ukraine is in a stronger position, and it is time for Russia to begin negotiations, freeze the front line and put an end to the killings.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the opening of the Conference on Ukraine’s Recovery in Gdańsk.

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"Today’s meeting in Gdańsk marks a moment of hope, as Ukraine finds itself in a new position of strength," said Merz.

According to the Chancellor, Europe’s support for Ukraine remains unwavering, and sanctions and political pressure are already having an impact on the Russian economy.

"Russia will not win this war. European support for Kyiv is unwavering. Our determination to put pressure on Russia has already undermined the Russian economy," said Merz.

Transatlantic unity has strengthened following the G7 summit

The German Chancellor also emphasised that, following the G7 summit, the allies had demonstrated a new level of unity.

"Following the G7 summit, there is also a new sense of transatlantic unity," he noted.

Merz called on Moscow to begin negotiations and cease hostilities.

"And today we are sending a clear message to Russia: the time has come to enter into negotiations, freeze the front line and put an end to the killings," the Chancellor stated.

Read more: "Whether peace talks take place depends solely on Putin," - Merz