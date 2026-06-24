"Whether peace talks take place depends solely on Putin," - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that whether peace talks take place depends solely on the dictator Putin, as Ukraine had previously proposed holding them.

He stated this during Question Time to the government in the Bundestag, reports Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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"I would like to make it very clear once again: Ukraine has put forward a specific proposal to meet for talks. On 4 June, the Ukrainian president wrote a letter to the Russian leader, calling on him to be prepared for talks," the Chancellor recalled.

According to Mertz, Zelenskyy’s only condition was that the meeting should not take place in Moscow:

"The only condition he put forward – and I think anyone in his position would understand this – is that it should not be in Moscow, but anywhere else in the world."

However, the Russian dictator rejected this proposal.

"Putin declined this meeting, and so the decision – whether to accept this proposal now or not – rests solely with him," said the Chancellor.

Merz added that he would be hosting the leaders of France, the UK, Poland, and Italy in Berlin this evening as part of the E5 format, where support for Ukraine and opportunities for a diplomatic settlement would also be discussed.

"We will continue to discuss this very issue: what we can do to continue helping Ukraine, and what support we can provide to make a diplomatic solution possible," added the Chancellor.

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