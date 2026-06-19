Merz and Macron criticized Costa for his contacts with Kremlin, - Politico

During the EU summit, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized European Council President António Costa’s attempts to establish diplomatic contacts with the Kremlin.

This was reported by Politico, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The leaders of France and Germany criticized Costa’s team for establishing informal contacts with the Kremlin.

These clashes demonstrate growing tensions within the EU over the approach to negotiations with Russia, the publication writes.

Macron and Merz were supported by the heads of state who are most fiercely opposed to Russia, particularly those from the Baltic states, as well as Denmark and the Netherlands.

Some of them were angry with Costa, three sources said.

Read more: Trump told Zelenskyy he wants to end war in month, - Axios

At the same time, the publication reports, a "huge number" of other leaders supported the European Council president.

A European diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the European Council president had behaved "extremely unprofessionally" by concealing the extent of his contacts with Russia, which came to light only through media reports.

Several leaders only learned of the calls after they appeared in the media and were furious about it.

According to sources, Costa’s office informed Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the European Commission prior to these contacts, although other diplomats say Germany was not told about it.

Read more: Now it is up to Putin to say whether he is ready to return to negotiating table, - Macron

What led up to this?

Earlier, media outlets reported that European Council President António Costa had established contact with the Kremlin in an attempt to engage Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in discussions on ways to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Later, during the European Council summit in Brussels on June 18, Costa explained to EU leaders the reasons for resuming contacts with Russia.

The EU’s contacts with the Kremlin became the main topic of the summit in Brussels, according to media reports.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that European Council President António Costa’s diplomatic contacts with the Kremlin could weaken the EU’s support for Ukraine.

Read more: Europe cannot be mediator in negotiations regarding Ukraine, - Putin