Europe cannot be mediator in negotiations regarding Ukraine, - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ruled out the possibility of European mediation in peace talks and stated that the EU must persuade Ukraine to make concessions.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Bloomberg.

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In particular, the Kremlin leader stressed that

Read more: Ukraine ready to cease fire during talks. US could monitor ceasefire regime, Zelenskyy says

EU countries cannot act as neutral mediators, as they themselves are supplying weapons to Ukraine. He made this statement during a meeting with foreign journalists in St Petersburg.

According to him, Europe’s role is to persuade Kyiv to agree to compromises, not to participate in the negotiations.

"How can the European Union or individual EU countries act as mediators if they are directly aiding a country with which we are in armed conflict? Mediation requires neutrality," he said.

Mentioned Schröder as a possible participant in the negotiation process

The Russian president stated that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder could be one of Europe’s possible representatives in potential negotiations.

According to him, Schröder is "not a friend of Putin", but "a German statesman, one of the best, in his opinion".

Zelenskyy proposes direct talks with a fixed date

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Putin to hold a direct meeting and proposed setting a specific date for negotiations involving both European countries and the United States.